Acne: What It Is & How You Can Treat It

Dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra chats all things acne with us including what it is and how to treat it. Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Having acne can be frustrating, can negatively impact people's self-esteem, and can be depressing. June is Acne Awareness Month and Dr. Sonia is setting the record straight by educating and raising awareness around this common skin condition and how those suffering from it can treat it.


