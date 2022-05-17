Achieving and Planning for Financial Freedom

Elon Musk recently put in a bid to buy Twitter for $43 billion. It's only a piece of his reported $215 billion net work, but he cannot simply spend $43 billion nor can he just go to a bank and get the money. His net worth, like many business owners, is tied up in his business and thus unable to simply do as he please on his own. Even if you are not a business owner, how you plan your financial future is important.

Jeff Cismoski, Principal of Xartis Group, joins us to discuss flexibility in financial resources as one of the keys to financial freedom.

