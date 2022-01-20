January is a great time to assess your skin and to set goals for your skin for the coming year. One goal you may be striving for is brighter skin. As your complexion lightens, you may start to notice some discoloration from sun damage. This is an easy problem to overcome just by switching up your skincare products for the winter. If you want brighter skin, the main ingredient that you want to look for in a system is Vitamin C. Merle Norman’s Brilliant C line contains a highly concentrated, very stable blend of Vitamin C, Licorice Root Extract and Grape Extract to hydrate, and to diminish the appearance of spots and discoloration. Beth Frost from the Oconomowoc location joins us to share some products that work together to help you achieve brighter skin.

