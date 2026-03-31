A Young Reader's Guide to the People and Events That Shaped Milwaukee

Milwaukee Through History, is a comprehensive guide through Milwaukee's storied past, including its multiple transformations and the people who made the city what it is today. Author and public-school teacher Jim Nelsen, decided to write this book as a tool to ignite interest in local history among his students. Covering a wide range topics, from maps and illustrations to how Milwaukee played roles in many wars, this book has something for anyone interested in Milwaukee history.

For more information on this or one of his other books, visit https://sites.google.com/view/jamesnelsenbooks