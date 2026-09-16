A Young Girl's Journey Through Cancer

Dagmara Beine joins the show to talk about the launch of her daughter's memoir.

The Waukesha mom — and 20-year medical practitioner — publishes her late daughter's memoir, told in

the daughter's own voice. It became a #1 Amazon bestseller in its first weekend, during Childhood

Cancer Awareness Month, days before the first anniversary of her death.

Zuza Beine of Waukesha lived with leukemia for 11 of her 14 years and built a community of 5 million followers telling her story in real time. Part One is her memoir in her own voice — built from her real videos and messages, with QR codes at the end of every chapter unlocking never-before-seen photos and videos. Part Two, "A Girl's Guide to Everything That Matters," is her mother's guide for girls and women — how to eat, move, and advocate for yourself in your own healthcare, and care for your emotional, mental, and spiritual health.

A portion of every copy benefits the Zuza's Way to Healing Foundation