Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Year In Review Of Senior Topics

with SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:17:12-05

SYNERGY offers supportive HomeCare services designed to allow Adult Seniors to age in place. Caregivers and “Personal Assistants” can provide the following services like Errands, Shopping, Appts, Housekeeping, meal preparation, personal care, respite and end of life supportive care. President & owner, Ruth Busalacchi joins us to play a game of true/false about senior topics SYNERGY has covered on the show this year.

With every correct answer, a viewer who sets up a Free Home Assessment will be given a “2022 Wellness Basket” with SYNERGY swag and prizes!

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 for more information or to arrange a free in person visit to talk about how we could help.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019