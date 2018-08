Deb Hoffman fell in love with Winnie the Pooh at a very young age. Her love grew into collecting memorabilia... so much memorabilia in fact that she hold the Guinness World Records title of "Largest Collection of Winnie the Pooh Memorabilia" at over 18,000 items. This Waukesha native joins us to discuss her love for Pooh and his friends and what it takes to hold a Guinness World Record.

For more information, visit MostPooh.com.