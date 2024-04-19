A World Premiere

Join actors Dimonte Henning and Elyse Edelman from The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre for this Art Beat with Ryan Jay. They are part of the cast of the world premiere production of The No-So-Accidental Conviction of Eleven Milwaukee Anarchists. Playwright Martin Zimmerman is best known as writer/producer on the Netflix hit shows Ozark and Narcos but in this production he turns his attention to the 1917 bomb explosion inside the Oneida Street police station. You are invited to attend as four actors valiantly and hilariously strive to disentangle the narratives of this historic event: what actually happened, who’s telling the story, and how do we make it make sense – even when it doesn’t?

On stage April 26 – May 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center in the Third Ward

Purchase tickets at www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/anarchists

Use code ANARCHISTS20 to save 20% on tickets to performances through May 5