SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite. Ruth Busalacchi, president/owner, joins us to talk about a workshop to address the issue of senior bullying. This is a free workshop to callers of senior communities or senior housing. Call SYNERGY Homecare at Greater Milwaukee 414-763-8368 or Greater Elkhorn 262-235-0640