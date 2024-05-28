A Woman is Ready To Ride Her Bike for 24 Hours!

Liz Franczyk, Executive Director of FAST Fund, an independent 501(c)3 serving MATC students, is going to ride her bike for 24 hours to raise funds for student basic needs.

Liz joins us today with student Cherisse Dupree to talk about this fund that started in 2016 to provide emergency grants for students at MATC struggling with basic needs.

Join the fun or donate:

Liz will start riding at noon on June 14th through noon on June 15th. Our base camp will be located on the SE corner of Terrace and North at the top of St. Mary’s Hill. We encourage folks to stop by! We will have a day of raffle going as well.

Donation link: https://app.aplos.com/aws/give/Directormatcfastfundorg/lizbikesfar