A Wisconsin Tradition Hidden Behind Every Door

Looking for a gift that captures the flavor of Wisconsin? Theresa Nemetz, founder of Delicious Food Delivered and Milwaukee Food & City Tours, is sharing the story behind her popular food-filled Advent calendars. What started as a creative pandemic pivot has grown into a collection of unique calendars featuring treats from local bakers, chocolatiers, snack makers, and specialty food producers. From the 24-day Delicious Wisconsin Advent Calendar to the 12 Days of Milwaukee edition, each box offers a delicious way to discover small businesses, support local makers, and celebrate hometown flavors throughout the holiday season. Perfect for families, clients, employees, or loved ones living away from Wisconsin, these calendars deliver a daily surprise and a taste of home with every door opened. Order today as these usually sell out fast!

