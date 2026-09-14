A Wisconsin Icon Takes Flight in a Magical New World Premiere

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre invites audiences to experience the world premiere of MAYBE WE’LL FLY, a captivating new play with music inspired by the life and work of legendary Fox Point artist Mary Nohl. Created by acclaimed playwright Marie Kohler and Tony-nominated composer Josh Schmidt, this imaginative production blends movement, live cello music, and rich storytelling to celebrate creativity, individuality, and belonging. Directed by Elizabeth Margolius, the production runs September 18 through October 11 at the Broadway Theatre Center Studio Theatre. Audiences can save 20% on performances through October 4 with promo code MARYNOHL. Opening weekend is already sold out, so secure your seats today at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.