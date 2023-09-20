Carol Dunbar, author, former actor, playwright and coloratura soprano joins us to talk about her recently released novel, "A Winter's Rime." A novel about looking to nature to find what it can teach us about bearing hardship and expanding our capacity to forgive—not just others, but ourselves. A story of sisterhood and second chances, and one woman’s journey to find peace and healing from the violence of her past. Carol's novel "A Winter's Rime" has taught her about living with undiagnosed PTSD, not just within the main character but also herself. Carol will be at the Southport Literary Fair in Kenosha on Saturday, September 30th, and at the Southwest Wisconsin Festival of Books, University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Waukesha campus, on Saturday, November 4. Singed copies can be found at the Boswell Book Company, 2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211. Otherwise, find her books at all the usual venues, storefronts and online!

