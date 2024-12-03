A Wild Holiday Experience for the Whole Family!

Join the Milwaukee County Zoo for their 4th year of Wild Lights! Wild Lights is a traditional walk-through event, featuring animals made of lights, great for all ages. Drive Through nights are the same route, enjoyed from the warmth of your car. It is a 30 minute drive with pre-purchased tickets for a specific time of entry. "Cheers!" is for ages 21+ and runs on December 5th and 12th with live ice-carving demos, food trucks, specialty spirits and more! Come see Wild Lights to support your local Zoo and the animals in their care!

Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo runs on select dates through December 31st!

Buy online and save! Visit Milwaukee County Zoo to purchase tickets in advance and view the full schedule!