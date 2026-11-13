A Wellness Retreat Serves Up Murder, Mystery and Deep-Dish Trouble

Author Mindy Quigley is serving up another slice of mystery with Murder in the Upper Crust, the sixth installment in her Deep Dish Mysteries series. This time, chef Delilah O’Leary trades her kitchen for a luxurious wellness retreat, where a catering job takes a deadly turn when a guest is murdered during a guided meditation. Set in the Lake Geneva-inspired town of Geneva Bay, the cozy mystery blends humor, mouthwatering food and quirky characters while exploring themes of toxic wellness culture and self-acceptance.

Readers can also meet Quigley at upcoming book signings Saturday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thirst Books in Milwaukee, and Sunday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue House Books in Kenosha. You can find her book anywhere books are sold!