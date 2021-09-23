Watch
A Walk that Advocates for Mental Health

With National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southeast Wisconsin
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 11:18:43-04

It’s always important to check up on your friends, especially during a time where many people are struggling with their mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness is here to start the conversation, offering many outreach opportunities in the community. One event that’s coming up is the NAMIWalk! NAMIWalks Manager Mary Madden joins us this morning to share more about this event’s impact.

Join NAMIWalks on October 9 at either Veterans Park, Cutler Park in Waukesha, or virtually from anywhere. To register and donate, visit NAMIWalks.org/SoutheastWI.

