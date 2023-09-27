A Walk for Mental Health

NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) is the country's largest grassroots mental health organization. Mary Madden, Executive Director of NAMI Southeast WI and Jennifer L. Smith, Doctor of Psychology are here to talk about the organization and their upcoming event on October 7. NAMI Southeast Wisconsin provides free mental health support, education, outreach, and advocacy in Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties. NAMIWalks is a yearly awareness and fundraising event to help end the stigma around mental illness, and offer hope to anyone who is struggling. Co-host of The Morning Blend Molly Fay will be there as honorary walk chairman, too! NAMIWalks will take place on October 7 at the Milwaukee County Zoo this year.

To register for NAMIWalks on October 7, visit www.namiwalks.org/southeastwi.

To access free mental health support groups, classes, and education visit www.namisoutheastwi.org.

