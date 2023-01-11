A Volunteer Dog Rescue

Fluffy Dog Rescue has rescued thousands of southern dogs that were abandoned, abused, or relinquished by their owners since 2005. They are dedicated to finding the best possible homes for these dogs in need, and be a part of the solution. Today Lori Marchek and Anya Behringer join us to talk about Fluffy Dog Rescue. They are looking for people who want to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate. To find out more visit the website.

