A Volunteer Dog Rescue

Fluffy Dog Rescue's Pet Project with Fleet Farm
Fluffy Dog Rescue has rescued thousands of southern dogs that were abandoned, abused, or relinquished by their owners since 2005. They are dedicated to finding the best possible homes for these dogs in need, and be a part of the solution. Today Lori Marchek and Anya Behringer join us to talk about Fluffy Dog Rescue. They are looking for people who want to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate. To find out more visit the website. Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 11, 2023
Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!
www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

