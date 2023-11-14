Former Milwaukee resident and best selling author, Jacquelyn Mitchard has a new story to tell! Mitchard found herself drawn to the narrative because of her own personal connection. When her father fell in love with a woman that Jacquelyn went to high school with, the plot seemed to write itself. A Very Inconvenient Scandal is a page-turning family drama capturing the reader's attention.

Stunned by her recently widowed father’s reckless behavior, a young woman must learn to navigate a new world—where the people she should trust the most have become strangers she cannot trust at all.

You may recall Mitchard is the author of the best-selling novel The Deep End of the Ocean, which was the first selection for Oprah's Book Club, on September 17, 1996

For more information on Jacquelyn Mitchard and her best selling novels, check out her website at jacquelynmitchard.com.