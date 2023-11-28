Looking to expand your skills in the kitchen? Kevin Pang, Editorial Director of Digital at America's Test Kitchen and James Beard Award winner and five-time finalist, wants to share the recipes from his childhood and on. After contributing to The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Esquire and being a food critic and featured writer for the Chicago Tribune, Kevin has turned to his very own form of media.

A Very Chinese Cookbook shares delicious recipes from American Chinese Classics to Sichuan street foods and Hong King dim sum favorites. This cookbook is for those who are experienced or looking for some easy meals to start trying out. Full of tips, techniques, personal stories, friendly ingredient guides, and over 100 of America's Test Kitchen's rigorous recipes, A Very Chinese Cookbook is practical and personal. The book centers around Kevin's relationship with his father, who had blown up on YouTube with his charmingly lo-fi Chinese cooking videos.

Such an heartwarming story with amazing dishes can't be skipped over! Tuesday, November 28th, at 6:30pm, Kevin Pang will be at Boswell Book Company, located at 2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, to do a book signing and talk with Josh Modell. To get register for the event, visit the eventbrite page for the event!

For a little taste as to what will be in the book, try out this Sesame Noodles recipe!

Serves: 4 to 6. Total Time: 30 minutes

● 5 tablespoons soy sauce

● ¼ cup Chinese sesame paste

● 2 tablespoons sugar

● 4 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar

● 1 tablespoon chili oil

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

● 1 pound fresh thin white wheat noodles

● ½ English cucumber, cut into 3‑inch-long matchsticks

● ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

● 2 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin

● 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Note: If fresh thin white wheat noodles are unavailable, substitute fresh lo mein or 12 ounces dried wheat noodles. In a desperate pinch, spaghetti will work. Also, this dish is wholly satisfying as written, but you can add any topping. Poached chicken is a natural pairing. In Hong Kong you’ll find deli ham, red bell peppers, and sliced egg omelet on cold noodles.

1. Process soy sauce, sesame paste, sugar, vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, chili oil, garlic, and ginger in blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of blender jar as needed; transfer to large bowl.

2. Meanwhile, bring 4 quarts water to boil in large pot. Add noodles and cook, stirring often, until just tender. Drain noodles and rinse under cold running water until chilled; drain well.

3. Transfer noodles to bowl with dressing and toss to combine. Adjust consistency with extra water as needed until sauce smoothly coats noodles. Transfer noodles to shallow serving bowl and top with cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. Serve.