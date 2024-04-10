A Unique, Natural and Portable Hand Sanitizer

CopperTouch is a natural and portable hand sanitizer that you can use when soap and water are not available. Inventor Bob Esse joins the show to talk about why he invented CopperTouch alongside Dr. Jonathan Devries who tells us how it works! It is made from pure copper and lasts a lifetime. Carry it with you in your pocket or purse to use anywhere. People of all ages can use CopperTouch to sanitize without sticky chemicals.

We are offering 20% off through the end of April if you use code: MBM20. Just call them at 833-466-NOGERMS (833-466-4376) or visit their website at coppertouch.com.

