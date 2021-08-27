A Unique Fundraising Campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every school differently. Through love, faith and perseverance, the Aug Prep school community brought back the majority of their students and graduated their very first senior class during a pandemic! To celebrate, St. Augustine is teaming up with a Milwaukee-based artist to create a collaborative art wall inside the school. Chief External Affairs Officer, Erin Hareng, and Milwaukee-based Artist, Jonathan Shaw, are joined by students who will be painting some tiles for us this morning.

To get your art kit, visit AugPrep.org/tribute. You can also follow St. Augustine Prep on Facebook @AugPrep. There you can watch the tribute to perseverance come to life!