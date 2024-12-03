A Twist on a Classic Brunch Favorite

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for 135 years.

Chef Kate from Jones Dairy Farm is here with a twist to the classic Eggs Benedict. Chef Kate from Jones Dairy Farm is here to shake up your Benedict game. Watch as she swaps the usual suspects for Cherrywood Bacon, Uncured Hickory Smoked Ham, or All-Natural Chicken Sausage Patties. With a little imagination, your holiday brunch table will never be the same.

