A True Coming of Age Story

Maggie Doyne is sharing her story with the new book Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother’s Story of Hope and Love. The highly anticipated debut memoir is an inspirational coming of age story spanning over a decade. She took a college gap year that forever changed the trajectory of her life when she arrived in Nepal.
She is not CEO and co-found of BlinkNow, a nonprofit that serves the children of Nepal.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:39:09-04
