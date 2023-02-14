A Trip For All Seasons and All Ages

Manitowoc is a year-round destination perfect for families and visitors of all ages. Today we are joined by Courtney Hansen the Director of Tourism.

Manitowoc has a beautiful coastline, great restaurants and an extensive out recreation scene. The arts are growing in this must visit city. This year they have the inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival. Last year Manitowoc was designated as a WWII Heritage City. The Maritime Museum is a must-see. Manitowoc is family friendly with many activities that are free. They also have a rich brew history with some great breweries to visit. There are numerous festivals and events this summer. Checkout the Lakeshore Balloon Glow. VisitManitowoc.com or request a printed copy of the visitor guide at tourism@manitowoc.org. You can also follow @visitmanitowoc on FB, Instagram and TikTok.

