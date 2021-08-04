Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Transformative Weekend Getaway

Meant For More Women’s Transformative Weekend with Amy Schmidt
Posted at 10:45 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:45:23-04

It’s an experience like no other—Meant For More Women’s Transformative Weekend is the perfect weekend getaway for the ladies! Pack your bags and head to Tampa because there will be keynotes, workshops, courageous conversations, entertainment, and much more. Meant For More Founder, Amy Schmidt, and Keynote Speaker, Julie Moran, are here to share more details about this transformative event.

This event is happening November 12-14 at the Innisbrook Resort and Spa outside Tampa, Florida. To get a $100 discount and VIP reception, use the code MORNINGBLEND or the code MOLLY. You can register at meantformoreevents.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019