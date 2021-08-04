A Transformative Weekend Getaway

It’s an experience like no other—Meant For More Women’s Transformative Weekend is the perfect weekend getaway for the ladies! Pack your bags and head to Tampa because there will be keynotes, workshops, courageous conversations, entertainment, and much more. Meant For More Founder, Amy Schmidt, and Keynote Speaker, Julie Moran, are here to share more details about this transformative event.

This event is happening November 12-14 at the Innisbrook Resort and Spa outside Tampa, Florida. To get a $100 discount and VIP reception, use the code MORNINGBLEND or the code MOLLY. You can register at meantformoreevents.com.