A Traditional Finnish Cocktail

with The Boston Beer Company
Posted at 11:11 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 12:11:54-05

The Long Drink or Lonkero-is a traditional Finnish cocktail and is considered Finland's best kept secret. Now the secret is out. Joining us is the Senior Director of Product development at the Boston Beer Company, Annette Fritsch. She has the inside scoop on the Bevy Long Drink just in time for the holidays!

