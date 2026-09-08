A Thriller You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

As National Literacy Month encourages readers to discover new books and authors, bestselling novelist Aleatha Romig is giving fans a reason to turn the page with her latest release, RISING WATERS. The dark psychological thriller follows Jillian Thorne, a woman forced to confront the past she thought she had escaped when two girls mysteriously disappear. Packed with small-town secrets, buried trauma, twisted family loyalties, and shocking betrayals, the story delivers suspense from beginning to end. Romig, a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestselling author, has written more than 70 novels across multiple genres. RISING WATERS is available through major retailers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

