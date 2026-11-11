A Thanksgiving Thank-You: Spectrum Is Turning Up the Speed

Thanksgiving brings family, food and plenty of devices competing for Wi-Fi. This November, Spectrum is thanking eligible customers with its Thanksgiving Gig Lift, offering a complimentary upgrade to 1 Gig internet service throughout the month.

Communications Manager Chris Caporale explains how customers can opt in and how faster speeds can help households handle holiday streaming, gaming, online shopping and multiple connected devices at once.

Spectrum will also highlight entertainment options for families gathering around the TV and features for gamers looking to make the most of holiday downtime.

Eligible customers can opt in through the My Spectrum App or visit Spectrum’s Thanksgiving Gig Lift page.