A Teenager Makes Alzheimer's Awareness A Mission

Raghav Vijayapa founded ForeGood as a way to make a meaningful impact in the community. So far he has done a food drive to support a local women’s shelter and hosted the ForeGood Golf Outing to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

His inspiration stems from a deeply personal place, his grandmother's courageous journeys with Alzheimer’s. His first event was hosted on

June 11, 2023 at Wanaki Golf Course. 35 people attended and he raised $2,620 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The reason he chose to host a golf outing is because golf is a passion of his and he hopes to help those on the same journey as him one swing at a time. The next golf outing is July 13th at Wanaki Golf Course. Visit foregood.net for more information.