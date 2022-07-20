Author, YouTuber, and young-adult actress Ruby Matenko joins us to discuss her new book, Cheese Puffs: A Teenage Journey of Grief, Pregnancy, and Hope. Forced to navigate an overwhelming panic and fear of an unplanned teenage pregnancy, Madison Davis is faced with the challenge of a lifetime. Can she dig deep to discover who she really is and what she's made of? Decisions need to be made and the clock is ticking.

To buy Cheese Puffs, please visit www.amazon.com/Cheese-Puffs-Teenage-Journey-Pregnancy and be sure to subscribe to Ruby's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/RubixCubix