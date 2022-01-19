A Technology-Based Mental Health Initiative

"There is no health without mental health" is the slogan of Soaring Minds, a non-profit organization that develops innovative strategies, rooted in groundbreaking technologies and educational research, for providing resources to prepare for and cope with daily mental health struggles early. This organization was started by two high school students in 2018 who felt a need for a more thorough and technology-based mental health initiative for our community. Co-founders, Rajat Mittal and Shankar Thiru join us to share what inspired them to start Soaring Minds and some key initiatives their non-profit has worked towards in the community.

To find out more about Soaring Minds' partnerships and initiatives, visit SoaringMinds.org