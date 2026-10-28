A Taste of Home, One Day at a Time

Holiday gifting gets a flavorful upgrade with Delicious Food Delivered. Founder Theresa Nemetz is showcasing food-filled Advent calendars that turn each day into an opportunity to discover a new artisan treat.

The collection includes 32 variations, including the Delicious Wisconsin Advent Calendar, 12 Days of Milwaukee Calendar and calendars inspired by destinations across the country. More than 750 artisan makers representing all 50 states contribute to the collection, offering everything from chocolates and baked goods to locally made snacks.

Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, employees or clients, these calendars combine holiday fun with support for small businesses.

Explore the collection and order at Delicious Food Delivered.