A Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers

Picture this: your toes are in the sand, the sun is hitting you gently, and you’re curled up with the perfect book! When the Summer was Ours is an interesting tale about forbidden love, survival, reinvention and second chances. It's perfect for a beach read! Author Roxanne Veletzos joins us this morning to share more about this epic story centering on star-crossed lovers.

When the Summer was Ours is widely available at fine retailers. You can join her virtual event, hosted by Boswell Book Company, tonight at 7 PM!