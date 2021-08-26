Watch
A Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers

“When the Summer was Ours” by Roxanne Veletzos
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:37:47-04

Picture this: your toes are in the sand, the sun is hitting you gently, and you’re curled up with the perfect book! When the Summer was Ours is an interesting tale about forbidden love, survival, reinvention and second chances. It's perfect for a beach read! Author Roxanne Veletzos joins us this morning to share more about this epic story centering on star-crossed lovers.

When the Summer was Ours is widely available at fine retailers. You can join her virtual event, hosted by Boswell Book Company, tonight at 7 PM!

