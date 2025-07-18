A Summer Celebration of the Arts

Ann Brusky joins The Morning Blend to discuss how this summer, you can discover a sense of place and belonging through art, music, and community at the Arts Center.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center's Midsummer Festival of the Arts will include live music, exhibitions, art making, and food trucks. This year's theme, "This Is Where I’m Coming From," invites you to reflect on your journey—past, present, and future—while celebrating creativity in shared spaces.

For its 55th year, 100 artist booths, Four Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concerts, strolling performers, hands-on art-making, and 16 food trucks will fill the weekend.

Attend Midsummer Festival of the Arts

Saturday, July 19 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

608 New York Avenue in Sheboygan

For more information, visit Midsummer Festival of the Arts