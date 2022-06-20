Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Summer Beauty Must Have

Lilliana Vazquez
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 12:22:23-04

As you head outdoors this summer to enjoy the sun and sandy beaches, stay dry and fresh with one of lifestyle expert Lilliana Vazquez’s must-have summer products: Secret’s newest Weightless Dry Sprays. Designed with every female in mind, the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection! Lilliana will also discuss her tips for adapting your beauty routine for summer, including how to stay dry and fresh.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes