A Story of Retribution and Redemption

“Razorblade Tears” by S. A. Cosby
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jul 14, 2021
2021-07-14

Razorblade Tears is a visceral full-body experience, inspired by Author S. A. Cosby’s friend who was judged for coming out to his family. S. A. wanted to write about what it means to hide your identity from those closest to you. S.A. joins us to share some insights about the identity, toxic masculinity, violence and redemption aspects that are explored in the novel.

You can preorder Razorblade Tears at Boswell Books Company for 20% off the list price! Click here to register for the virtual event with S. A. Cosby and Carole Barrowman on July 20.

