A Statewide Festival Celebrating New Plays and Musicals

Running May 26 to June 18, Skylight presents SuperYou, an inspiring story about resilience, overcoming grief, and remembering one’s worth. Lourds Lane the writer of SuperYou Book, Music, and Lyrics join us to talk about this new show.

Also joining us is Matt Daniels the Director of THE GRACIOUS SISTERS. He will talk about this show by Alice Austen atFirst Stage. When archaeological intern Alice falls down an ancient Greek rabbit hole, she discovers the aftermath of a violent murder, with the goddesses of vengeance, or “Furies,” chasing down the accused to exact bloody retribution. THE GRACIOUS SISTERS runs now – May 21, 2023 at Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee.

And finally actor Zach Thomas Woods from Next Act Theatre’s production of the world premiere of GOD’S SPIES by Bill Cain join us. Shakespeare (Shax) runs London’s most popular theater, but now he’s forced to shelter inside due to an outbreak of plague. With the theaters closed and no distractions, what’s left to be done is to

write a new masterpiece. Assisted by two unlikely companions, Shax explore the mysteries of

life, love and death while navigating the complexities of a world under quarantine lock down.

Running through May 21 at Next Act Theatre.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased here.