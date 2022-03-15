A Spring Buddy

Today Allie Christman from The Wisconsin Humane Society introduces us to Elvis. A sweet pup who made his way here from Arkansas. He has quite a story, but is a sweet boy. Donations to WHS made it possible for Elvis to receive the care he needed. Right now if you donate, your dollar will be matched through the end of March.

Visit the website for more information. www.wihumane.org Also find out about Ranger, another sweet pup who is up for adoption. Spring is a great time to bring a furry friend into the family!