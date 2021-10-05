Watch
A Spotlight on Guitars for Vets

The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine!
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:13:47-04

Bank Five Nine has a mission to make lives better, and they’re doing so by highlighting another local charity! This month, the spotlight is on Guitars for Vets. This non-profit is dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community. Co-founder Patrick Nettesheim and Becky Miller from Bank Five Nine join us today to discuss Guitars for Vets' mission and impact on the community.

For more information or to make a donation to Guitars for Vets, visit Guitars4Vets.org. If you’d like to nominate a charity for The Morning Blend gives back with bank five nine, just go themorningblend.com/givesback.

