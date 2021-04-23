Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Special Gift for Mom

Shutterfly Inc
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 11:30:51-04

After a year like no other, no one deserves to be celebrated quite like mom. Whether for a new mom, grand-mom, pet mom or plant mom, the best way to celebrate the mom in your life is to give something unique and personalized.
In fact, more than 80% of people believe that giving a personalized gift to someone is more meaningful according to a recent survey conducted by Shutterfly.
Jim Hilt, President of Shutterfly Inc. joins us today to talk about personalized gifts to create for the best ways to honor mom this Mother's Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019