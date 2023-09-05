A Special Gift for Friends of Villa Terrace

Fiber Artist Emily Robertson is donating an extensive part of her personal collection of hand hooked rugs for a benefit for The Friends of Villa Terrace. Today Emily joins us along with Jaymee Willms, the Executive Director of Villa Terrace and Charles Allis Museums. A reception and artist presentation takes place on October 4th at 6 pm at Villa Terrace. The exhibition is on display from September 27-October 7th. The auction starts September 25th and goes through Oct 7th at 5 pm. Visit FriendsofVillaTerrace.orgfor more information.