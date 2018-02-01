A Special Gala Featuring "HorsePower and Hats"

You'd think a group of auto dealers would throw a party that's all about cars. And their upcoming event will feature some extraordinary vehicles, but the them this year is the Kentucky Derby! Joining us to discuss "HorsePower & Hats", the 2018 ADAMM Auto Show Gala, is Mary Ann Scaffidi from ADAMM and our own Vince Vitrano who is representing Special Olympics, the organization benefiting from the event.

The 2018 Auto Show Gala takes place on Friday, February 23 from 7pm to midnight at the Wisconsin Center. For more information or to buy tickets, call Holly at (414) 359-9000 ext. 5 or visit ADAMM.com.