A Special Event Supporting a Great Man

Roger Caplinger is the Medical Director for the Milwaukee Brewers, so he's used to dealing with health problems. But now, Roger is the one who needs medical attention; he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This Saturday, there's a special event to build a braver, more supportive world in Roger's honor. Roger joins us to discuss his journey, along with Andy Glab and Meg Pirics to discuss this great event.

Still Kickin 7th Inning Stretch is happening this Saturday, August 18 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm at Helfaer Field. For more information, visit EventBrite.com or the Facebook event page.