A Solution to Birthday Parties for Kids and More!

Let’s Celebrate provides personalized celebrations. Our party studio incorporates stylish decorations and infuses technology to completely transform your celebration. Parents can enjoy the event and make memories with their family while we take care of the details.

Owner Kim Angeli joins us today with a Halloween themed sleep over display. Kim says "When I looked back at my kid’s birthday party photos, I realized one thing was missing. Me! I either took the photo or was refilling the juice or cleaning up. I wasn’t present."

Kim makes sure design, activities and events are UNIQUE and creative, but she feels what they do goes beyond just decorations. She is providing an invaluable service so you can be present and enjoy life’s moments and celebrations. Whether a bridal shower, first birthday or 87th birthday, these are important memories to make with friends and families. Right now Kim is offering $5.00 off our Crafting Club Kids Workshops or adult craft workshops with coupon code MORNINGBLEND.

Contact Let's Celebrate via website, call 262.478.9277

Support local! An easy way to support us or any other locally owned business is follow us on Instagram or Facebook