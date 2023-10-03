A Solution to Birthday Parties for Kids and More!

Watch Now
It seems like there is always something to do, and when you child wants to have a party there are suddenly more things to check off of your list. Whatever the celebration may be for, Let's Celebrate has your back! Today on the show we have Kim Angeli to talk about how her new business can help you reduce the stresses of party planning. Though they've only been in business for a year, they have been able to allow parents to enjoy their children's party without feeling the need to run around and make sure everything is perfect. Let's Celebrate has the party studio that will fit what you and your kid are looking for. However, they don't just stop at kids parties! Kim wants to help with your bridal/baby showers, bar and bat mitzvah's, and quinceañera/quinceaños! No matter what you are looking for Let's Celebrate will be there to help! Located at 11122-A N. Cedarburg Road in Mequon or contact them at info@letscelebrate.party or (262)478-9277. For more information visit their site at letscelebrate.party
Oct 03, 2023
Let’s Celebrate provides personalized celebrations. Our party studio incorporates stylish decorations and infuses technology to completely transform your celebration. Parents can enjoy the event and make memories with their family while we take care of the details.
Owner Kim Angeli joins us today with a Halloween themed sleep over display. Kim says "When I looked back at my kid’s birthday party photos, I realized one thing was missing. Me! I either took the photo or was refilling the juice or cleaning up. I wasn’t present."
Kim makes sure design, activities and events are UNIQUE and creative, but she feels what they do goes beyond just decorations. She is providing an invaluable service so you can be present and enjoy life’s moments and celebrations. Whether a bridal shower, first birthday or 87th birthday, these are important memories to make with friends and families. Right now Kim is offering $5.00 off our Crafting Club Kids Workshops or adult craft workshops with coupon code MORNINGBLEND.

