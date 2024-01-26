A Solution For Hair Loss and Hair Thinning

Hair thinning is one of the toughest cosmetic concerns to treat. Hair restoration is something that Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa has been addressing for several years, but have never been fully satisfied with results.

Millions of men AND women suffer from androgenetic alopecia, or “natural” hair loss and thinning. It can occur at any age, but becomes more common in older individuals. There is a slowing of the growth mechanisms for hair at the scalp level. There are other types of hair loss as well.

Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa has offered various methods of minimally-invasive treatments that touted promising results over several years. All of them worked to some degree, but not enough to really improve hair thickness to satisfy the majority of patients.

Today, Dr. Deborah Manjoney is excited to talk about a new non-invasive treatment that is showing great results.

DeRive is a plant-based product that can be applied to the scalp with penetration aided by specific ultrasound from our Aquafirm XS system.

DeRive stimulates the growth of new hair at a cellular level. It enhances blood flow and hydration of the scalp, helping to nourish the hair and scalp. It also amplifies communication between cells to reactivate hair growth pathways.

We are having an evening “Love is in the Hair” event on February 8th to inform people about potential benefits of DeRive. This will be a little different, however. We are trying to enlist a group of people with recent hair thinning or loss to be in our initial study group. This will be a 6-8 month exploratory treatment group that will receive monthly treatments and daily hair products to use at a markedly reduced price. But the individuals must commit to a schedule and hair photos so that we can honestly report to them and to future patients what kind of results to expect. We want to see results in real time, not the best of the best photos from other offices.

DeRive is safe and approved for use. We want to see if this treatment is truly efficacious.

If you are interested in being considered for our initial study, please call 262.746.9088 to learn more and register for our event! We need both men and women in our group!