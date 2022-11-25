Watch Now
A Solution for Foot and Ankle Pain

New You Health and Wellness
Are you experiencing foot and ankle pain? Is your inflammation causing discomfort? Stacey Roberts from New You Health and Wellness joins us to offer a solution to decrease and eliminate pain in feet and ankles. She demos a Software Therapy device that will offer the solution you've been looking for. She demos it on Molly's aching ankle. Black Friday Special: Mention Morning Blend's Black Friday show you can receive a free 15 minute phone consultation and if you qualify for treatment then you will be given $25.00 off for your first treatment. Call them at 414-299-8121 or visit their website at newyouhealthandwellness.com
