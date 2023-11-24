Jeremy Scheckhas charmed a new generation of home cooks with his simple yet remarkably tasty recipes and his reliable culinary know-how. Now, in this stunning and personal book brimming with approachable recipes and step-by-step guidance, Jeremy shares the building blocks of what he calls culinary literacy: understanding why a recipe works and empowering readers to cook with confidence every day. Recipes are designed to minimize single-use ingredients and equipment (for example, all baking recipes are no-mixer-required), encouraging versatility with easily available essentials and Jeremy’s favorite kitchen staples. His new book "Scheckeats-Cooking Smarter" is available now.
A Social Media Superstar Releases His Cookbook
Scheckeats-Cooking Smarter
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 24, 2023
