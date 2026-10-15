5 Estate Planning Mistakes That Could Cost Your Family

A will is an important first step, but estate planning often requires more than a single document. On What's Brewing Wisconsin, attorney Al Spiegel explains five key reasons a comprehensive estate plan can provide greater protection for you and your loved ones.

Topics include why wills don't include powers of attorney, how probate can affect an estate, limitations involving joint and payable-on-death assets, opportunities for disputes, and why additional planning tools may better protect beneficiaries.

Whether you're creating your first estate plan or revisiting documents you've had for years, understanding these issues can help ensure your wishes are carried out and your family is better prepared for the future.

Schedule a free consultation by calling (262) 251-4210 or visit McLario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel.