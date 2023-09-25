A Shop Inspired by Grandma

At Busias XOXO grocery store and bakery there is little bit of this and a little bit of that! Busias XOXO Mercantile is where you can find just about anything from Polish Grocery Items, Local Artisans, Fresh Polish Sausage, Pierogies, Unique Gifts and more. Amy Valukas and Alexandria Hintz are here today to talk about the storefront's new location in Muskego. At Busias XOXO there is little bit of this and a little bit of that! It was all inspired by Amy's grandmother and their Polish heritage. For more information visit https://www.busiasxoxo.com/Put Busias XOXO on your bucket list today! They are located on Racine Avenue in Muskego.